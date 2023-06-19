Charlotte woman wins $200K off of $5 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE — A Queen City woman is $200,000 richer after taking a gamble on a $5 scratch-off.

Jacinthia Little bought a Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket from the Total Convenience Market on U.S. 70 in Hickory. On Monday, Little went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and collected her prize.

She took home $142,501 after required state and federal taxes.

The Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off was introduced back in April with five chances to win $200,000. As of now, only two $200,000 prizes are left to be claimed.

People who buy the Luke Combs scratch-offs can also put their tickets into a second-chance drawing. The grand prize is tickets to a private concert in Nashville, which includes a chance at winning $500,000 on stage with Luke Combs.

