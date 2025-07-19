Charlotte’s All-Star bid gets $2M boost

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s successful bid for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game included a new ingredient: state funding to help offset organizing costs.

On July 16, when Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber awarded next year’s All-Star Game during a news conference at Bank of America Stadium, N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley disclosed a $2 million grant from state government as part of the recruiting pitch.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment, owner of the stadium, MLS team Charlotte FC and the NFL Carolina Panthers, pursued the All-Star Game with assistance from civic leaders and groups, including the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The money will come from the state’s Major Events, Games & Attractions Fund, created as part of the law passed by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023 to legalize online sports betting. When sports betting started in March 2024, state government began collecting an 18% tax on gross wagering revenue, defined as all money bet minus paid winnings before deductions for fees, taxes or expenses.

This marks the first time a Charlotte event will receive a grant through the incentives program.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Game On: MLS All-Star Game coming to Queen City

Game On: MLS All-Star Game coming to Queen City

©2025 Cox Media Group