Charlotte’s first cidery to close

CHARLOTTE — Red Clay Ciderworks is being displaced from its lower South End home after nearly a decade.

The cidery took to social media to announce that its building at 245 Clanton Road had been sold and its lease is up at the end of August.

“Unfortunately, it will not be financially possible for us to stay in our current location and maintain the entire space,” the post reads.

Red Clay was Charlotte’s first cidery when it opened in summer 2015.

