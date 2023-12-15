Charlotte’s housing slowdown here to stay? Realtor.com makes predictions

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s housing market has been on quite the pandemic-fueled ride over the past three-and-a-half years. After two-plus years of ups, the market trended down in 2023. So will 2024 bring about more ups or downs?

Realtor.com’s recently released 2024 forecast predicts the latter. The residential real estate platform, operated by News Corp. subsidiary Move Inc., said it expects local existing-home sales to decline 22.4% year over year in 2024 and prices to dip 0.9%.

In fact, the Charlotte metro dropped to No. 97 on Realtor.com’s list predicting the nation’s top housing markets for 2024. Markets with the highest combined increase in home sales and prices rank at the top of the list. The analysis includes the 100 largest U.S. metros.

