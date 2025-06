CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Innovation Barn will be receiving a new roof.

Monday night, the city council voted to spend $684,000 to replace the old one.

Two sections of the roof will receive new metal. The rest will receive durable, weather-resistant roofing material.

The current roof is 21 years old.

