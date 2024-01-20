Charlotte’s largest hotel details $24 million renovation plan

CHARLOTTE — The Westin Charlotte has kicked off a three-phase, $24 million renovation project that positions the brand for the future.

The work spans three floors of the hotel, encompassing 50,000 square feet. That includes two floors of meeting space and the fitness center as well as the lobby. Rooms will also be updated in the middle of the year with the addition of platform beds and the Westin’s Heavenly Bed package, along with larger televisions.

“New product always helps positioning — everyone likes the latest and greatest,” says Abigail Gravgaard, complex director of sales and marketing for The Westin Charlotte and Charlotte Marriott City Center.

The first two phases of the project should wrap in May, with event space, the fitness facility and the Westin Club lounge opening. The lobby work should be completed in December.

