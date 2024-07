CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s overall office vacancy hit an all-time high in the second quarter of 2024.

A report released this month by commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield shows the market’s overall office vacancy reaching 24.7% last quarter, compared to about 21% in Q1. In fact, the overall vacancy rate had hovered between 19% and 21% for the last several quarters, according to previous CBJ reporting.

