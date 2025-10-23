Charlotte’s Samaritan House closes after years of helping people in need

CHARLOTTE — A longtime nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte has closed its doors.

The Samaritan House posted a sign outside its facility saying the organization has stopped daily operations.

The nonprofit historically has cared for people recovering after a hospital stay with nowhere else to go.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Samaritan House to find out what caused the closure but has not heard back.

