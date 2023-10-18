Charlotte’s Sharon Gaber ranks among the highest-paid UNC chancellors

CHARLOTTE — From chancellors to coaches, the Charlotte Business Journal is exploring which UNC System employees have the biggest paychecks.

With a payroll of $3.9 billion for over 47,000 full-time employees, the UNC System’s median salary in June was $67,000. More than 10,400 employees have base salaries of $100,000 or more.

The top-paid employee at UNC Charlotte is Chancellor Sharon Gaber with at $556,959. Gaber is the third highest-paid chancellor in the UNC System.

Outside of coaches and chancellors, many of the top 200 highest-paid UNC System employees are medical school faculty at UNC and East Carolina, as well as professors at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

