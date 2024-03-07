Chase plans next two bank branches in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to open two more branches in the Charlotte area. Those locations are part of the banking giant’s larger expansion plans across the region, a move it announced last month.

One branch will be located at Kensington Drive and Providence Road South in Waxhaw, a spokesperson confirmed to CBJ.

Chase also plans to open a branch at 6450 Weddington Road in Wesley Chapel.

