NORTH CAROLINA - Check your lottery tickets -- someone in North Carolina won Saturday's Powerball jackpot of $344.6 million!
Officials have not said where the ticket was sold, but said it matched all six numbers in the drawing.
[ALSO READ: 'It still feels like I'm dreaming': Gaston Co. gospel singer wins $1M Powerball prize]
The winning numbers were 6-15-34-45-52 and the Powerball was 8.
NC Education Lottery said the winner has two choices for how they can receive their winnings. They can choose an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or they can receive a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.
“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” Executive Director of the NC Education Lottery Mark Michalko said. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”
[ALSO READ: $1.5B jackpot winner reflects on 'act of kindness' before buying winning ticket]
Officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
NC Education Lottery said North Carolina has now had five Powerball jackpot winners and this is the seventh time someone in North Carolina has won either a Powerball or a Mega Millions jackpot.
Read more top trending stories on wsoctv.com:
- Residents in Concord neighborhood evacuated after crews respond to gas leak
- Police: Man in wheelchair struck, killed by car in northeast Charlotte
- Deputies: Two arrested in kidnapping, sex assault of Charleston 14-year-old
- FORECAST: Sunny, warm Sunday paves way for mild start to workweek
- CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $344.6M Powerball jackpot won in North Carolina
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}