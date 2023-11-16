Chester announces new police chief after former chief was terminated

CHESTER, S.C. — The City of Chester has a new police chief.

William Petty has been appointed to the role. He was most recently the department’s deputy police chief and has spent two decades in law enforcement.

Chester’s city manager said Petty has “exceptional character” and is a hard worker.

City leaders terminated the former chief, Curtis Singleton, over the summer after a judge called his testimony in a criminal case “not credible.”

Petty starts the job on Nov. 23

(PREVIOUS: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say)

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group