Local

Chester announces new police chief after former chief was terminated

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

William Petty The Chester Police Department has a new police chief.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER, S.C. — The City of Chester has a new police chief.

William Petty has been appointed to the role. He was most recently the department’s deputy police chief and has spent two decades in law enforcement.

PREVIOUS: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

Chester’s city manager said Petty has “exceptional character” and is a hard worker.

City leaders terminated the former chief, Curtis Singleton, over the summer after a judge called his testimony in a criminal case “not credible.”

Petty starts the job on Nov. 23

(PREVIOUS: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say)

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read