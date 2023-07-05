Chester church donates $10K to nonprofit supplying housing to people with mental illness

CHESTER, S.C. — A South Carolina church is giving a helping hand to a nonprofit focused on providing housing to people struggling with their mental health.

Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation announced a $10,000 donation from Purity Presbyterian Church on Wednesday.

The group plans to put the money towards providing housing to people living with mental illness at the Catawba Apartments, a complex on Center Street in Chester.

Cherie Abee Mabrey, the president of the foundation, says the money will allow the nonprofit to begin repairs on apartments that will keep residents local.

“We are very grateful to the church for their generous donation,” Mabrey said. “This gift will allow us to begin to repair our apartments so people in Chester can stay in Chester.”

The nonprofit supplies housing for people living with mental illness across Chester, York, and Lancaster counties. As of now, the foundation owns 16 apartments in Chester County.

Board member Louvetta Dicks expects the donation to positively impact the community.

“The need for housing is greater than ever,” Dicks said. “This donation will help us make a real difference in the lives of the people who live in our community.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for resources.

