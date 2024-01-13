Chester Co. deputies searching for suspect after car accident

CHESTER, S.C. — A wanted man has not been located after he ran from authorities in Chester County on Friday.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they were actively searching for the suspect in the area of Craigbrow Circle and Saluda Road around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say the suspect, a black male wearing a camouflage jacket, ran into the woods after a vehicle accident.

A bloodhound tracking team and drone assisted in the search until 11 a.m., when deputies shared they were unable to find the suspect.

Deputies asked residents to secure their doors and call 911 with information.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, law enforcement continued patrolling the area.

