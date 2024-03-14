Chester County deputies assist in search for suspect following pursuit

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a suspect Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they were searching a wooded area near Highway 200 at mile marker 48 following a vehicle pursuit that began in Richland County.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 1 inches and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Law enforcement agencies from Chester, Fairfield, and Richland counties are working to locate the suspect.

Residents in the area are being asked to secure all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

VIDEO: ‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect after home break-in, sexual assault

‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect after home break-in, sexual assault













©2024 Cox Media Group