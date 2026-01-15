Chester County EMS, fire crews get Funding boost for new equipment

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Community Development Block Grants will enable emergency crews in Chester County to provide improved service to their neighbors.
The county’s EMS will receive $300,000 for a new ambulance.
The Great Falls Fire Station will also receive $750,000 towards a new service truck.
Crews are expected to expand services to the western part of the county.
