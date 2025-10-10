Chester County School District mourns death of Great Falls High student

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District has expressed its condolences following the death of Michael Scott Griffin Jr., a student at Great Falls High School.

Griffin was an active member of the Great Falls High School community, participating in athletics and the JROTC program.

His contributions were valued by his peers and teachers, who are now mourning his loss.

“We are truly one district, and when one part of our family is hurting, we are all hurting,” stated the Chester County School District in their message of condolence.

The funeral service for Griffin will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Great Falls.

The service is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

