Chester County Sheriff’s Office serves 3 warrants, arrests suspect wanted on violent charges

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges while serving three warrants for three agencies on Saturday morning.

Laurkeia Montgomery was wanted for weapons violations, criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree, and assault and battery in the 2nd degree, according to the CCSO.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office served the warrants on behalf of the United States Marshals Service, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lancaster Police Department, respectively.

Montgomery provided false identification to deputies to avoid arrest, tacking providing false information to a Law Enforcement Officer onto his charges, officials said.

He was also found to have illegal substances on him, which deputies believe to be cocaine, ecstasy, and THC wax, according to the CCSO. Charges related to the substances are pending.

