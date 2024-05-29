Chesterfield County deputy charged with DUI after leading short chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A Chesterfield County deputy was arrested in his marked patrol car this week, WPDE reports.

Patrick Roscoe was booked into jail Tuesday after a brief chase in Horry County, the Chesterfield County sheriff told WPDE.

Roscoe was sworn into the sheriff’s office two years ago.

The sheriff said Roscoe was speeding in Horry County when an officer tried to pull him over. He led a short chase before he finally stopped and was taken into custody.

The sheriff said earlier in the day, Roscoe apparently ran his patrol car into a ditch in Marlboro County. He said Roscoe had no work-related business in Marlboro or Horry counties since he had called out of work for a family emergency.

WPDE found records that show Roscoe is charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer/wine in a vehicle.

(WATCH BELOW: Man killed in shootout with officers, police say)

Man killed in shootout with officers, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group