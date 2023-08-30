Chesterfield County keeps an eye on rainfall, river level during Hurricane Idalia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the flooding after the rain that’s causing the most concern for officials in Chesterfield County Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia bears down on the South Carolina border.

Chesterfield County may see exponentially more impacts from the storm than Charlotte is expecting, but emergency workers say the rain isn’t the only factor to consider here.

Emergency managers say the amount of water released down the Pee Dee River could impact how quickly the water rises in the county. That flooding could quickly turn into dangerous conditions.

“If you are out traveling water in the roadway, turn around, don’t drown,” says Deanna Dixon with Chesterfield County Emergency Management. “If you’re in residence and the power goes out, contact [your] utility, not 911. If there is damage to your home because of the storm, you can contact us.”

You can reach emergency management in Chesterfield County by calling 843-623-3362. The county has a command center running throughout the storm to help those who need it.

The tropical system could bring over an inch of rain to the county, along with the chance of gusty winds. Keep an eye on the WSOC Weather app for alerts overnight.

