Chick-fil-A set to open latest restaurant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest location in Charlotte on Dec. 7.

The popular chicken chain’s restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-through, delivery and carryout service. It’s at 957 N. Wendover Road in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

That’s part of the newly redeveloped Grier Plaza Shopping Center, which is owned by Abacus Capital and Piedmont Capital.

