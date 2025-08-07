Child advocacy center celebrates 20 years

CHARLOTTE — Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center celebrated 20 years on Thursday in Mecklenburg County.

The group hosted an open house giving visitors a chance to see the healing center, which opened last year to expand therapy services for kids who have been through trauma or abuse.

Pat’s Place workers also help investigators interview young victims.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather spoke about their work.

“They set the tone for the rest of us, their partners,” Merriweather said. “Police, prosecutors, social workers. That as we engage in that fight, it’s OK to feel outrage toward the abusers. but we can’t forget what our core mission is.”

Pat’s Place serves kids between three and 18 years old.

