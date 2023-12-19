Local

Child rescued from roof after house catches fire in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Braveheart Lane fire A child was rescued from the roof of a northwest Charlotte home after it caught fire on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE — A child was rescued from the roof of a northwest Charlotte home after it caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Crews were called to a two-story home on Braveheart Lane, which is between Oakdale Road and Pleasant Grove Road.

Charlotte Fire said an adult was being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to control the blaze within five minutes.

The Mecklenburg County fire marshal is investigating the cause.

