Child rescued from roof after house catches fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A child was rescued from the roof of a northwest Charlotte home after it caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Crews were called to a two-story home on Braveheart Lane, which is between Oakdale Road and Pleasant Grove Road.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1400 block Braveheart Ln. Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 5 minutes and rescued one juvenile. One adult being evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS for smoke inhalation. The fire is under investigation by Meck Co Fire Marshal pic.twitter.com/lczJ6LQKmD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 19, 2023

Charlotte Fire said an adult was being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to control the blaze within five minutes.

The Mecklenburg County fire marshal is investigating the cause.

