Police: Children find gun in purse, accidentally shoot, kill mother; sibling injured

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police said a mother is dead after her children found a gun inside her purse and shot her Monday inside their home in Cornelius.
Officers responded around 6:55 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Cornelius Village Apartments on Meridian Street off Catawba Avenue.
When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Gabriel Alexis Henderson dead in the back bedroom of her apartment with a small semi-automatic handgun on the bed next to her.
After speaking with witnesses, investigators said they determined that the only people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were Henderson and her five children.
Detectives said four of the children were in the room with their mother at the time of the shooting.
Investigators believe one of the kids found the gun inside their mom’s purse and somehow the gun went off, killing Henderson and injuring her youngest child.
The child was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Main in Charlotte but is expected to be OK.
The oldest child was in the living room, away from the others, when the shooting occurred, police said.
Neighbors told Channel 9 that Henderson will be missed. They said she was a loving mother who always looked out for all the children in the community.
