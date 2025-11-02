China Grove student dies several days after falling from vehicle

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A J.C. Carson High School student has died after falling from a vehicle during a crash at the school on Wednesday, police told Channel 9.

The student was injured after falling from a Chevrolet Tahoe during an accident that occurred on school grounds. Police said Saturday that the student died from their injuries.

The incident involved several juveniles.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom)

Deputies: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom

©2025 Cox Media Group