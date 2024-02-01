China’s hackers are preparing to ‘wreak havoc’ to Americans, FBI director says

WASHINGTON — China’s hackers are preparing to “wreak havoc” on Americans and cause “real-world harm,” FBI Director Christopher Wray warned in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

China may target critical infrastructure across the country.

“China’s multi-pronged assault on our national and economic security make it the defining threat of our generation,” Wray said. “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities.”

The White House said it is monitoring the FBI’s warning closely.

China responded by calling the allegations baseless.

VIDEO: Researchers: Popular China-made GPS tracker poses widespread vehicle hacking risks

Researchers: Popular China-made GPS tracker poses widespread vehicle hacking risks An estimated 1.5 million Micodus MV720 trackers are currently in use across more than 160 countries. (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group