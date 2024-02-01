Local

China’s hackers are preparing to ‘wreak havoc’ to Americans, FBI director says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WASHINGTON — China’s hackers are preparing to “wreak havoc” on Americans and cause “real-world harm,” FBI Director Christopher Wray warned in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

China may target critical infrastructure across the country.

“China’s multi-pronged assault on our national and economic security make it the defining threat of our generation,” Wray said. “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities.”

The White House said it is monitoring the FBI’s warning closely.

China responded by calling the allegations baseless.

