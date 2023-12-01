Christmas on Main in Monroe postponed due to weather

MONROE, N.C. — A Christmas on Main in Monroe, set to take place Saturday evening, has been postponed due to weather.

City officials said the tree lighting ceremony will be moved to Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.

The tree will not be lit until 7 p.m.

However, the holiday bake-off dessert competition will still take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. inside the Bazemore Active Adult Center.

Tickets for the competition are $1, and all proceeds will go towards A Cause for Tea’s “The Art of Occasion” community program.

Santa’s workshop will also postpone its debut until Thursday, Dec. 7. It is set to take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. inside the former Union County Community Arts Council.

Santa’s workshop experience will be open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays from Dec. 7 until Dec. 23.

City officials said all other scheduled activities have also been canceled.

