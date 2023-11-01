Christmas season begins with tree-raising at the Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Nov. 1 marks the start of the Christmas season at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, WLOS reports.

On Wednesday, the Biltmore held its annual tree-raising ceremony. The estate set up a 35-foot Fraser fir in the banquet hall.

It’s a tradition that stretches back to the late 1800s.

“People love the nostalgia of Christmas and going back in time, and I think coming to Biltmore gives you that feeling and experience,” floral manager Lizzie Whitcher told WLOS.

The tree should be fully decorated by the end of the day Wednesday. It opens for viewing on Thursday.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Christmas At The Biltmore)

VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Christmas At The Biltmore VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Christmas At The Biltmore

©2023 Cox Media Group