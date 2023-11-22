Church volunteers help feed families in York County ahead of Thanksgiving

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Dozens of York County volunteers have spent the week working to make the holiday special for others.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry talked to the volunteers about how they are feeding hundreds of families in need, which is part of the “Feed The Hungry” campaign.

Nancy O’Cain has three kids at home and admits it’s gotten harder to feed them.

“Groceries have gotten more expensive, gas has gotten more expensive,” O’Cain said.

O’Cain was given gift cards to help buy a Thanksgiving meal.

