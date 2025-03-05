CIAA bid priorities coming into focus

CHARLOTTE — A delegation of Charlotte elected officials and tourism leaders who attended the CIAA Tournament over the weekend returned confident of making a strong bid but well aware of several challenges ahead.

The group included City Council members Malcolm Graham and James Mitchell, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Steve Bagwell and several other visitors authority executives and board members. They attended games and other events in Baltimore, where the CIAA, or Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, wrapped up its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Saturday at CFG Bank Arena.

Charlotte city government and tourism executives confirmed last month their intent to submit a bid to host the CIAA Tournament for three years beginning in 2027. Baltimore beat out Charlotte and Norfolk, Va., in 2019 to land the event beginning in 2021. Charlotte was home of the CIAA Tournament for 15 years through 2020.

Bids for the 2027-29 tournaments are due April 15. The 13 CIAA member schools will choose the site by majority vote, with a decision expected by July 15.

Mitchell told CBJ that after spending several days in Baltimore, he came away with some insights on Charlotte’s next bid.

