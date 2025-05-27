CIAA makes decision on Charlotte’s tournament bid

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s bid failed due to Spectrum Center scheduling conflicts.

CIAA generated $650 million for Charlotte from 2006-2020.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association will stay in Baltimore rather than return to Charlotte for its annual basketball tournament beginning in 2027, CBJ has learned from sources close to the situation.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority subsequently confirmed the decision to CBJ.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: CLT gets through Memorial Day weekend with few delays)

CLT gets through Memorial Day weekend with few delays

©2025 Cox Media Group