Citizen’s Academy gives civilians inside look at law enforcement

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Citizen’s Academy gives civilians an inside look at how law enforcement keeps the public safe.

Sheriff Darren Campbell and his deputies shared techniques with the class of about 30 attendees Thursday.

“They want to know that we have the ability to keep them safe if they need to in their darkest hour, and that’s one thing that that we want to demonstrate,” Campbell said.

They demonstrated how they use their drone to find missing people and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team got a chance to show off its skills on the lake, including a “waterfront takedown.”

“If they have a missing child for example, or they’re a victim of a crime, they understand what our capabilities are,” Campbell said. “They also understand why we do what we do.”

Former U.S. Navy sailor Scott Kazos is participating in the program because he wants to learn more about local law enforcement after moving to Troutman two years ago.

“You never stop learning, you know,” Kazos said. “You can go on and on -- for anything that you do.”

