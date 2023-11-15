City of Charlotte to announced Business Opportunity Hub grant recipients

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity team will be announcing its recipients of the Business Opportunity Hub grant Wednesday morning.

It is set to take place at 10 a.m. at Freedom Communities-Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles is expected to attend the ceremony.

This initiative has awarded up to $4.45 million to nonprofit organizations dedicated to expanding their workforce and providing critical small business support within the six corridors of opportunity.

City leaders said the grant was created to help establish business opportunity hubs in each of the six corridors to connect small business owners, entrepreneurs, and residents with financial assistance, access to capital, job opportunities, and more.

VIDEO: City approves much-needed grants for nonprofits

City approves much-needed grants for nonprofits

©2023 Cox Media Group