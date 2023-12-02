The City of Charlotte builds bikes for local students Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte held its annual Bike Build event on Saturday to assemble bikes for students involved in Right Moves for Youth.

Employees and families built 75 bicycles that were either donated or purchased from its partners, The Spokes Group.

The Right Moves for Youth, a development and support program, The City of Charlotte, and The Spokes Group have held this event since 2008.

“For almost two decades, the Annual Bike Build has made a tremendous impact on the youth in our program,” Executive Director of Right Moves for Youth, Sabrina Gilchrist said. “Where some people just see a bike, we see it as a chance for a young person to expand their horizons, explore new directions, and safely get to new destinations. And it all starts with assembling these bikes.”

The organizations have given out over 1,300 bikes to Mecklenburg County middle and high school students living in economically challenged areas.

