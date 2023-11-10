City of Charlotte to invest COVID funding towards anti-displacement

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte wants to invest millions of COVID-19 dollars into keeping people in their homes.

On Monday, city council will vote to spend $5.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The money will be used to provide rehab services for small landlords to keep tenants inside their residences.

It will also create a fund to help low-income homeowners build accessory dwelling units so they can create revenue streams.

