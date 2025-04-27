City of Charlotte provides tour, resources to continue iconic canopy for generations

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte’s Landscape Management hosted a tour of Queen City’s 100-year-old canopy on Saturday morning.

Residents gathered at the historic Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday at 9 a.m. to learn more about the iconic trees and historic tombstones.

Organizers said the event aimed to promote canopy restoration and free tree access. The goal is to inspire surrounding communities to plant trees and be curious.

“Because there’s such a fast pace we are seeing in our city, you’re seeing our tree canopy decline,” Charlotte city Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said. “So we need to be more intentional about planting trees. We also need to be intentional about preserving our tree canopy.”

The tour acts as a part of the city’s broader push to engage communities of color in assisting with the rebuilding of the canopy with hopes of prolonging its life and keeping neighborhoods “cooler, cleaner, and healthier.”

The event reminded visitors of the city’s free street tree program, organizers said. The program allows residents to request a street tree that is planted and maintained by the city for free.

To learn more about the program, visit the City of Charlotte Landscape Management website.

