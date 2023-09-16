The City of Concord to give away 300 free trees to homeowners

CONCORD — The City of Concord is participating in the Energy-Saving Trees program by giving away 300 free trees.

The City of Concord and All Saints’ Episcopal Church are partnering with Arbor Day Foundation and Carolina Power Partners for the giveaway.

Homeowners in Concord and Concord Electric Systems customers can go online to reserve a tree. The trees are first come, first serve.

In total, five types of trees were available but three are sold out. The two types still available at the time this article was published were Baldcypress and Shumard Oak trees.

The City of Concord has participated in the program for the past five years. It was the first municipality in the state to join.

People must pick up their trees on Saturday, October 21 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can also use the online mapping tool to have their tree planted in the most strategic area to help increase the trees energy, water, air, and carbon benefits.

200 native trees were given out to homeowners in 2022 by the City of Concord and All Saint’s Episcopal Church.

In the past four years, 979 trees have been given out.

