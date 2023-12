CHARLOTTE — The fate of a major development in Plaza Midwood will not be decided until next year.

The developer is asking for a January vote on a proposed tower.

The tower would be at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and The Plaza.

Plans call for apartments, retail, and a drive-thru for the Charlotte Firefighters Credit Union.

