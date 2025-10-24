City Council to vote on $2M transitional housing project

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on Monday to allocate funds for local affordable housing projects.

One of these ventures includes the Dream Center Campus, which aims to provide transitional housing for families affected by addiction and homelessness.

The center is backed by local businessman and chef Jim Noble, who plans to build 32 six-bedroom, six-bathroom homes to support these families on the campus, officials said.

City officials have been asked for $2 million for the project.

