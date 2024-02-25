City council to vote to move $1 million to Ballantyne affordable housing project

CHARLOTTE — Queen City leaders could give another million dollars to a stalled affordable housing complex in Ballantyne.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council will vote to reallocate $1 million from the Evoke Living at Morris Field Development to the Evoke Living at Ballantyne project.

According to the city, the funding is needed to cover cost escalations.

Plans call for 60 units off Ballancroft Parkway near the corner of Johnston Road and Providence Road West.

