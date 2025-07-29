City leader taking another swing at tennis complex

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham hasn’t given up on bringing a pro tennis tournament and a new tennis stadium complex to town.

Graham, chair of council’s economic development committee, told CBJ that the region’s failed bid to recruit a Cincinnati-based men’s and women’s tournament in 2023 is not the last word on Charlotte’s tennis ambitions. The pitch for the Ohio event, now known as the Cincinnati Open, included a combined $115 million in incentives from city, county and state government.

Graham plans to renew the pitch for an annual tennis tournament and a stadium complex paid for with a mix of private and taxpayer money.

