BELMONT, N.C. — The city of Belmont may be turning one of its old buildings into a community arts center.

Officials said they are looking to start an art class inside the J. Paul Ford Center, which used to house the recreation department.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the Belmont City Council is hiring a firm to figure out how much it would cost to make the building suitable.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

