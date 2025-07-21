City leaders plan to move adult rec center to former Salvation Army building in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia city leaders are planning to move their adult recreation center to a former Salvation Army building.

Currently, the building on Broad Street is being used as a cooling shelter.

They plan to renovate it into a house for the recreation center, according to the Gaston Gazette.

City leaders said it’s cheaper than repairing the current building on West Franklin Boulevard.

They said it has asbestos, lead paint, and needs roof repairs.

