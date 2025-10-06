City leaders push for stronger magistrate qualifications, more funding for police recruitment

CHARLOTTE — City leaders are eyeing public safety improvements from the legislature.

Members of the Charlotte City Council’s Budget and Governance Committee shared their ideas.

Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said she would like the city to advocate for strengthened qualifications for magistrates.

She stated that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department often expressed dissatisfaction over the release of suspects before they complete their arrest paperwork.

Councilman James Mitchell expressed his desire for increased funding to support recruitment and retention efforts in law enforcement.

