The City of Lincolnton appoints new police chief

LINCOLNTON — The City of Lincolnton has selected a permanent replacement for police chief.

Brian R. Greene will serve as the new City of Lincolnton Police Chief.

Greene has worked with the Lincolnton Police Department for 27 years. Greene was hired in 1996 as a patrol officer and after years of moving up, he was appointed Major in 2021. He has served as interim police chief since April 2023 and as assistant police chief for the past nine years.

Greene also helped with public safety initiatives including the Lincolnton Homeless Task Force.

“I am very excited, and humbled, by this appointment. I look forward to leading the LPD team and continuing our excellent service and support for Lincolnton residents, businesses, and visitors,” Greene said. “I am ready to hit the ground running and eager to make sure Lincolnton remains a great place to live, work, and play.”

(WATCH BELOW: Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say)

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton terminated, city officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group