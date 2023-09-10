The City of Monroe receives $500,000 grant for parks and recreations projects

MONROE — The City of Monroe received a $500,000 grant from The State of North Carolina’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for two Parks and Recreation projects.

The grant will be used for the Bearskin Creek Greenway project and renovations at Creft Park.

The Bearskin project will extend the greenway at Don Griffin Park to Creft Park. This is an approximately 0.4-mile extension.

The greenway extension will connect three parks: Belk Tonawanda, Don Griffin, and Creft.

The grant will also be used to add a shelter in Creft Park and for renovations to the following:

Bathroom facilities

Kids zone

Walking loops

Swing and play areas

Outdoor fitness area

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding from the state that will help us get one step closer to realizing our Parks and Recreation Greenway Master Plan,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Jones. “The additions to Creft Park will make it a destination for families and encourage inclusive play and togetherness.”

PARTF received 52 applications for its grant program. Over $21 million was requested in total.

Only 19 applicants were chosen for the grants including the City of Monroe. This is the second time the City of Monroe has received this grant.

