City of Newton gets head start on Independence Day celebrations

NEWTON, N.C. — Residents in Newton got a head start on celebrating Independence Day.

The town hosted its annual Independence Day Community Parade on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

The parade was put on by the Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA), a local nonprofit looking to bring life back to downtown Newton through community partnerships.

Anyone in the town was welcome to participate, from families to individuals to performance groups and local organizations. Parade participants were asked to decorate using a patriotic theme and could register in different categories like walking participants, dan groups, musical groups, and others.

Whichever participants were rated as most patriotic were given downtown dollars that could be used to buy things from certain downtown Newton merchants.

