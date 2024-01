CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council will decide Tuesday whether to approve a major project near the heart of Plaza Midwood.

Levine Properties wants to build on a vacant lot at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and The Plaza

Plans show the developer has reduced the height of the building from 150 feet to 126 feet.

Plans call for up to 175 apartments, 12,000 square feet of retail, and a drive-thru for the Charlotte Firefighters Credit Union.

