The City of York announces 2023 Hometown Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

YORK — Mrs. Josie Guthrie will serve as the City of York’s 2023 Hometown Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.

Guthrie,103, has lived in York for almost 90 years and retired in 1982. She has four children, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

“Ms. Josie is a wonderful lady who has lived on Pinckney Street in York since 1934. She celebrated her 103rd birthday just recently amongst family and friends,” York Mayor, Mike Fuesser said. “We are delighted to have her serve as our Grand Marshal for this year’s Christmas Parade.”

There will be a reception at City Hall for Guthrie on Friday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m. before the parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Community members pack public hearing over proposed York County solar panel manufacturing facility)

Community members pack public hearing over proposed York County solar panel manufacturing facility

©2023 Cox Media Group