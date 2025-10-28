Claflin University student from Charlotte dies after basketball game collapse

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Claflin University student, Savion Brown, died on October 26 after collapsing while playing basketball in the school’s gymnasium.

Brown, a 21-year-old computer science major from Charlotte, N.C., was taken to MUSC Health-Orangeburg after emergency services attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“His presence will be greatly missed,” said Claflin University President Dr. Dwuan J. Warmack in a statement. “Please keep Savion’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Grief counseling services have been made available to students through TimelyCare, a free and confidential support service accessible 24 hours a day.

Additionally, grief counselors were present on campus at the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel on the Monday following Brown’s death.

